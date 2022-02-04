Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Sells $324,268.19 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 19,942,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,244. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

