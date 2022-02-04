Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Sells $324,268.19 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE SLB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 19,942,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,244. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
