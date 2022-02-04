Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 47,937 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,766. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

