First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.