First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.