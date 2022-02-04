$391.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $391.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.10 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,820. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

