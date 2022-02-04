Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.54

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 14464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

