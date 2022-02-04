Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE AUY remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,441,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

