Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,488,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

