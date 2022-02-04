Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of WU traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,055,000 after buying an additional 51,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

