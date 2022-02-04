Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $609.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the lowest is $608.50 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. 246,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,603. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

