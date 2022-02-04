Viacoin Trading Up 10.3% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $8,745.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00293502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.