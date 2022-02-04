Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $703,671.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $16.99 or 0.00041907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mVIXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.