Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Range Resources.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 3,950,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,989. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

