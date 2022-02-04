Kava.io Market Cap Reaches $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00187271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00370624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

