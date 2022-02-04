Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. Paychex has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

