Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 807,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

