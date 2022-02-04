TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.65

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 261836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.
The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.
In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.