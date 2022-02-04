Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
BSBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,063,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
