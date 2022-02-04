Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

BSBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,063,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

