Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 1,304,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

