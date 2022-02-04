The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,845. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,652,882 shares of company stock valued at $211,063,085 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

