U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 5,307,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,703. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

