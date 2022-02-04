Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 1,483,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,805. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.