$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. 2,435,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,090. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

