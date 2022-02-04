Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,298.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $131,946.71 and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

