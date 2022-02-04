Lua Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

