Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $8.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 594,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

