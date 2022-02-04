MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. 29,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $706.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

