Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,570,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,859. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

