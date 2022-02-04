Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

