Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $246.05 and last traded at $257.74, with a volume of 1939917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.00.

The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.86.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

