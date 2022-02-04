Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 321 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 321 ($4.32) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.47).

BARC traded down GBX 6.18 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 198.27 ($2.67). The stock had a trading volume of 46,853,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,149,605. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.73. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 143.98 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,646.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

