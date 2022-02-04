Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $276.39 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,903,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $276,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.32. 142,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

