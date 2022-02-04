Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) PT Raised to GBX 4,600

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($59.16) to GBX 4,600 ($61.84) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,127.67.

Shares of Renishaw stock remained flat at $$65.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

