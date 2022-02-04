Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 245

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.47. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

