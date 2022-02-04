Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $366.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock traded up $21.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.56. The stock had a trading volume of 209,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,581. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.44. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.