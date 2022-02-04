Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.54 ($75.89).

Several analysts have issued reports on 1COV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV traded down €0.76 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, hitting €53.80 ($60.45). The stock had a trading volume of 611,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Covestro has a 12 month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.