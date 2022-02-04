$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $121.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $506.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Several research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $852.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

