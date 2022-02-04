$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $121.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $506.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.
Several research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of MX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $852.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
