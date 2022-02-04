Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,641 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. 4,653,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

