Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $18.70. Ford Motor shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,866,742 shares.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

