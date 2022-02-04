Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $348.34. 99,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.41. The firm has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.