British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,594.44 ($48.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.28) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,211 ($43.17). 3,036,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,901. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,246.50 ($43.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,855.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,717.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.