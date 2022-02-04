British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,594.44 ($48.33).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.28) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,211 ($43.17). 3,036,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,901. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,246.50 ($43.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,855.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,717.16.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
