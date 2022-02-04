NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $8.00 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.00 billion and $789.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $12.67 or 0.00031277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00188159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00368450 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,442,702 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.