Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.14.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. 27,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.91. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.