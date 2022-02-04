Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.14.
NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. 27,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.91. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
