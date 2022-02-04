Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,908,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,466,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $188.71. 79,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.58 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.14.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

