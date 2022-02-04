Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.99

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

