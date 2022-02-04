MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 234,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,079. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

