iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,814. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

