Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,294,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.09. 227,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

