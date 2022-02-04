CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 628,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

