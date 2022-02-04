iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

