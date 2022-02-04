Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after buying an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $594.93 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.30 and a 200-day moving average of $594.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

